동카리브 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 8339.700 today, reflecting a 0.117% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.295% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 8388.740 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 8289.000 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.