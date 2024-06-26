East Caribbean dollar to Saudi riyals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Saudi riyals is currently 1.389 today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Saudi riyals has fluctuated between a high of 1.390 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1.389 on 23-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.008% increase in value.