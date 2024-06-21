동카리브 달러 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 1.389 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.006% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 1.390 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1.389 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.018% increase in value.