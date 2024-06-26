East Caribbean dollar to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Russian rubles is currently 32.685 today, reflecting a 0.189% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 5.688% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 33.148 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 30.926 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.699% increase in value.