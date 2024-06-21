동카리브 달러 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 러시아 루블로 is currently 32.993 today, reflecting a 2.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.612% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 33.196 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 30.688 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -2.973% decrease in value.