East Caribbean dollar to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 2,791.720 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.143% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 2,792.700 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 2,786.670 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.095% increase in value.