동카리브 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 2,788.740 today, reflecting a 0.041% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.038% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 2,788.740 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 2,785.850 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.059% increase in value.