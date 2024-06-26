East Caribbean dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 1.416 today, reflecting a 0.188% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.212% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 1.417 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 1.407 on 24-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.258% increase in value.