동카리브 달러 to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 1.408 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.709% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 1.416 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.398 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.394% increase in value.