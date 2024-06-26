East Caribbean dollar to Moroccan dirhams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Moroccan dirhams is currently 3.685 today, reflecting a 0.219% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.130% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Moroccan dirhams has fluctuated between a high of 3.694 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 3.674 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.205% increase in value.