동카리브 달러 모로코 디르함 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 모로코 디르함 is currently 3.690 today, reflecting a 0.073% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.299% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 모로코 디르함 has fluctuated between a high of 3.701 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 3.685 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.186% decrease in value.