East Caribbean dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Euros is currently 0.342 today, reflecting a -0.231% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.185% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.344 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.341 on 20-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.139% increase in value.