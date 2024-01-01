250 Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

Convert VUV to PHP at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ₱0.4827 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:11
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PHP
1 VUV to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48270.4827
Low0.47140.4665
Average0.47770.4745
Change2.40%0.31%
View full history

1 VUV to PHP stats

The performance of VUV to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4827 and a 30 day low of 0.4714. This means the 30 day average was 0.4777. The change for VUV to PHP was 2.40.

The performance of VUV to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4827 and a 90 day low of 0.4665. This means the 90 day average was 0.4745. The change for VUV to PHP was 0.31.

Track market ratesView VUV to PHP chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71222.9431.1981.7961.297109.021.958
1 SGD0.584113.4050.71.0490.75863.6981.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7520.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.14611.4991.08290.9781.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0.48268 PHP
5 VUV2.41338 PHP
10 VUV4.82675 PHP
20 VUV9.65350 PHP
50 VUV24.13375 PHP
100 VUV48.26750 PHP
250 VUV120.66875 PHP
500 VUV241.33750 PHP
1000 VUV482.67500 PHP
2000 VUV965.35000 PHP
5000 VUV2,413.37500 PHP
10000 VUV4,826.75000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2.07179 VUV
5 PHP10.35895 VUV
10 PHP20.71790 VUV
20 PHP41.43580 VUV
50 PHP103.58950 VUV
100 PHP207.17900 VUV
250 PHP517.94750 VUV
500 PHP1,035.89500 VUV
1000 PHP2,071.79000 VUV
2000 PHP4,143.58000 VUV
5000 PHP10,358.95000 VUV
10000 PHP20,717.90000 VUV