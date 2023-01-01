20 Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus

Convert PHP to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 php
42 vuv

1.00000 PHP = 2.12476 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.324950.906051.468210.7854531288.1141.037.10005
1 CAD0.75474510.6838321.108130.592817972.188106.4425.35873
1 EUR1.10371.4623511.620470.8669651421.68155.677.83633
1 AUD0.68110.9024230.61710610.534972877.32596.05554.83584

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2.12476 VUV
5 PHP10.62380 VUV
10 PHP21.24760 VUV
20 PHP42.49520 VUV
50 PHP106.23800 VUV
100 PHP212.47600 VUV
250 PHP531.19000 VUV
500 PHP1062.38000 VUV
1000 PHP2124.76000 VUV
2000 PHP4249.52000 VUV
5000 PHP10623.80000 VUV
10000 PHP21247.60000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0.47064 PHP
5 VUV2.35321 PHP
10 VUV4.70642 PHP
20 VUV9.41284 PHP
50 VUV23.53210 PHP
100 VUV47.06420 PHP
250 VUV117.66050 PHP
500 VUV235.32100 PHP
1000 VUV470.64200 PHP
2000 VUV941.28400 PHP
5000 VUV2353.21000 PHP
10000 VUV4706.42000 PHP