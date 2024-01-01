Convert PHP to VUV at the real exchange rate

20 Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus

20 php
41 vuv

₱1.000 PHP = VT2.052 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
How to convert Philippine pesos to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2,05246 VUV
5 PHP10,26230 VUV
10 PHP20,52460 VUV
20 PHP41,04920 VUV
50 PHP102,62300 VUV
100 PHP205,24600 VUV
250 PHP513,11500 VUV
500 PHP1.026,23000 VUV
1000 PHP2.052,46000 VUV
2000 PHP4.104,92000 VUV
5000 PHP10.262,30000 VUV
10000 PHP20.524,60000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0,48722 PHP
5 VUV2,43611 PHP
10 VUV4,87221 PHP
20 VUV9,74442 PHP
50 VUV24,36105 PHP
100 VUV48,72210 PHP
250 VUV121,80525 PHP
500 VUV243,61050 PHP
1000 VUV487,22100 PHP
2000 VUV974,44200 PHP
5000 VUV2.436,10500 PHP
10000 VUV4.872,21000 PHP