Convert VUV to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

5,000 vuv
2,438.67 php

VT1.000 VUV = ₱0.4877 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:02
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0,48773 PHP
5 VUV2,43867 PHP
10 VUV4,87734 PHP
20 VUV9,75468 PHP
50 VUV24,38670 PHP
100 VUV48,77340 PHP
250 VUV121,93350 PHP
500 VUV243,86700 PHP
1000 VUV487,73400 PHP
2000 VUV975,46800 PHP
5000 VUV2.438,67000 PHP
10000 VUV4.877,34000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2,05030 VUV
5 PHP10,25150 VUV
10 PHP20,50300 VUV
20 PHP41,00600 VUV
50 PHP102,51500 VUV
100 PHP205,03000 VUV
250 PHP512,57500 VUV
500 PHP1.025,15000 VUV
1000 PHP2.050,30000 VUV
2000 PHP4.100,60000 VUV
5000 PHP10.251,50000 VUV
10000 PHP20.503,00000 VUV