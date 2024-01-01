Convert VUV to PHP at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.10000 Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

10,000 vuv
4,877.17 php

VT1.000 VUV = ₱0.4877 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:01
How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Philippine Peso
1 VUV0,48772 PHP
5 VUV2,43859 PHP
10 VUV4,87717 PHP
20 VUV9,75434 PHP
50 VUV24,38585 PHP
100 VUV48,77170 PHP
250 VUV121,92925 PHP
500 VUV243,85850 PHP
1000 VUV487,71700 PHP
2000 VUV975,43400 PHP
5000 VUV2.438,58500 PHP
10000 VUV4.877,17000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Vanuatu Vatu
1 PHP2,05037 VUV
5 PHP10,25185 VUV
10 PHP20,50370 VUV
20 PHP41,00740 VUV
50 PHP102,51850 VUV
100 PHP205,03700 VUV
250 PHP512,59250 VUV
500 PHP1.025,18500 VUV
1000 PHP2.050,37000 VUV
2000 PHP4.100,74000 VUV
5000 PHP10.251,85000 VUV
10000 PHP20.503,70000 VUV