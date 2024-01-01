10 Vanuatu vatus to Malaysian ringgits

Convert VUV to MYR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = RM0.03595 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:56
VUV to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MYR
1 VUV to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03610.0383
Low0.03480.0348
Average0.03560.0362
Change3.23%-6.24%
1 VUV to MYR stats

The performance of VUV to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0361 and a 30 day low of 0.0348. This means the 30 day average was 0.0356. The change for VUV to MYR was 3.23.

The performance of VUV to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0383 and a 90 day low of 0.0348. This means the 90 day average was 0.0362. The change for VUV to MYR was -6.24.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Malaysian Ringgit
1 VUV0.03595 MYR
5 VUV0.17977 MYR
10 VUV0.35955 MYR
20 VUV0.71909 MYR
50 VUV1.79773 MYR
100 VUV3.59545 MYR
250 VUV8.98863 MYR
500 VUV17.97725 MYR
1000 VUV35.95450 MYR
2000 VUV71.90900 MYR
5000 VUV179.77250 MYR
10000 VUV359.54500 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Vanuatu Vatu
1 MYR27.81300 VUV
5 MYR139.06500 VUV
10 MYR278.13000 VUV
20 MYR556.26000 VUV
50 MYR1,390.65000 VUV
100 MYR2,781.30000 VUV
250 MYR6,953.25000 VUV
500 MYR13,906.50000 VUV
1000 MYR27,813.00000 VUV
2000 MYR55,626.00000 VUV
5000 MYR139,065.00000 VUV
10000 MYR278,130.00000 VUV