10 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen

Convert VUV to JPY at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = ¥1.256 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VUV to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JPY
1 VUV to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.26581.2679
Low1.20401.1780
Average1.24041.2219
Change2.94%-0.81%
View full history

1 VUV to JPY stats

The performance of VUV to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2658 and a 30 day low of 1.2040. This means the 30 day average was 1.2404. The change for VUV to JPY was 2.94.

The performance of VUV to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2679 and a 90 day low of 1.1780. This means the 90 day average was 1.2219. The change for VUV to JPY was -0.81.

Track market ratesView VUV to JPY chart

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.921.1981.7961.297109.011.958
1 SGD0.584113.3950.71.050.75863.7071.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7560.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.13311.4991.08290.9951.634

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vanuatu vatus to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VUV in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VUV to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vanuatu vatus

VUV to GBP

VUV to SGD

VUV to ZAR

VUV to EUR

VUV to CAD

VUV to USD

VUV to INR

VUV to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Japanese Yen
1 VUV1.25569 JPY
5 VUV6.27845 JPY
10 VUV12.55690 JPY
20 VUV25.11380 JPY
50 VUV62.78450 JPY
100 VUV125.56900 JPY
250 VUV313.92250 JPY
500 VUV627.84500 JPY
1000 VUV1,255.69000 JPY
2000 VUV2,511.38000 JPY
5000 VUV6,278.45000 JPY
10000 VUV12,556.90000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Vanuatu Vatu
100 JPY79.63730 VUV
1000 JPY796.37300 VUV
1500 JPY1,194.55950 VUV
2000 JPY1,592.74600 VUV
3000 JPY2,389.11900 VUV
5000 JPY3,981.86500 VUV
5400 JPY4,300.41420 VUV
10000 JPY7,963.73000 VUV
15000 JPY11,945.59500 VUV
20000 JPY15,927.46000 VUV
25000 JPY19,909.32500 VUV
30000 JPY23,891.19000 VUV