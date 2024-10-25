Vanuatu vatu to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Japanese yen is currently 1.256 today, reflecting a -0.442% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.542% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 1.272 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1.243 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-10-2024, with a 0.273% increase in value.