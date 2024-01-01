1 thousand Vanuatu vatus to Icelandic krónas

Convert VUV to ISK at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = kr1.139 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:10
VUV to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 VUV to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.14821.1638
Low1.13371.1255
Average1.14281.1459
Change-0.04%0.21%
1 VUV to ISK stats

The performance of VUV to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1482 and a 30 day low of 1.1337. This means the 30 day average was 1.1428. The change for VUV to ISK was -0.04.

The performance of VUV to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1638 and a 90 day low of 1.1255. This means the 90 day average was 1.1459. The change for VUV to ISK was 0.21.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Icelandic Króna
1 VUV1.13942 ISK
5 VUV5.69710 ISK
10 VUV11.39420 ISK
20 VUV22.78840 ISK
50 VUV56.97100 ISK
100 VUV113.94200 ISK
250 VUV284.85500 ISK
500 VUV569.71000 ISK
1000 VUV1,139.42000 ISK
2000 VUV2,278.84000 ISK
5000 VUV5,697.10000 ISK
10000 VUV11,394.20000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ISK0.87764 VUV
5 ISK4.38820 VUV
10 ISK8.77639 VUV
20 ISK17.55278 VUV
50 ISK43.88195 VUV
100 ISK87.76390 VUV
250 ISK219.40975 VUV
500 ISK438.81950 VUV
1000 ISK877.63900 VUV
2000 ISK1,755.27800 VUV
5000 ISK4,388.19500 VUV
10000 ISK8,776.39000 VUV