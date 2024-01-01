100 Vanuatu vatus to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert VUV to IDR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = Rp129.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:24
VUV to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

IDR
1 VUV to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High131.4060134.1290
Low127.2920127.2920
Average129.4658130.0610
Change1.69%-3.50%
1 VUV to IDR stats

The performance of VUV to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 131.4060 and a 30 day low of 127.2920. This means the 30 day average was 129.4658. The change for VUV to IDR was 1.69.

The performance of VUV to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 134.1290 and a 90 day low of 127.2920. This means the 90 day average was 130.0610. The change for VUV to IDR was -3.50.

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Indonesian Rupiah
1 VUV129.44100 IDR
5 VUV647.20500 IDR
10 VUV1,294.41000 IDR
20 VUV2,588.82000 IDR
50 VUV6,472.05000 IDR
100 VUV12,944.10000 IDR
250 VUV32,360.25000 IDR
500 VUV64,720.50000 IDR
1000 VUV129,441.00000 IDR
2000 VUV258,882.00000 IDR
5000 VUV647,205.00000 IDR
10000 VUV1,294,410.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Vanuatu Vatu
1 IDR0.00773 VUV
5 IDR0.03863 VUV
10 IDR0.07726 VUV
20 IDR0.15451 VUV
50 IDR0.38628 VUV
100 IDR0.77255 VUV
250 IDR1.93138 VUV
500 IDR3.86277 VUV
1000 IDR7.72553 VUV
2000 IDR15.45106 VUV
5000 IDR38.62765 VUV
10000 IDR77.25530 VUV