Vanuatu vatu to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 129.441 today, reflecting a 0.280% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a 0.430% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 129.804 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 128.619 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.404% increase in value.