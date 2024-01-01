100 Vanuatu vatus to Euros

Convert VUV to EUR at the real exchange rate

VT1.000 VUV = €0.007653 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
VUV to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EUR
1 VUV to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0077
Low0.00760.0075
Average0.00760.0076
Change1.03%0.90%
1 VUV to EUR stats

The performance of VUV to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0076. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for VUV to EUR was 1.03.

The performance of VUV to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0077 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0076. The change for VUV to EUR was 0.90.

Top currencies

 GBPSGDZAREURCADUSDINRAUD
1 GBP11.71122.9351.1981.7961.296108.9971.958
1 SGD0.584113.4050.71.050.75863.7041.144
1 ZAR0.0440.07510.0520.0780.0574.7520.085
1 EUR0.8351.42819.14411.4991.08290.981.634

Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Euro
1 VUV0.00765 EUR
5 VUV0.03826 EUR
10 VUV0.07653 EUR
20 VUV0.15306 EUR
50 VUV0.38264 EUR
100 VUV0.76529 EUR
250 VUV1.91322 EUR
500 VUV3.82645 EUR
1000 VUV7.65289 EUR
2000 VUV15.30578 EUR
5000 VUV38.26445 EUR
10000 VUV76.52890 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Vanuatu Vatu
1 EUR130.67000 VUV
5 EUR653.35000 VUV
10 EUR1,306.70000 VUV
20 EUR2,613.40000 VUV
50 EUR6,533.50000 VUV
100 EUR13,067.00000 VUV
250 EUR32,667.50000 VUV
500 EUR65,335.00000 VUV
1000 EUR130,670.00000 VUV
2000 EUR261,340.00000 VUV
5000 EUR653,350.00000 VUV
10000 EUR1,306,700.00000 VUV