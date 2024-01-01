10 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Zambian kwacha
Convert VND to ZMW at the real exchange rate
VND to ZMW conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00105 ZMW
0
|1 VND to ZMW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0011
|0.0011
|Low
|0.0010
|0.0010
|Average
|0.0011
|0.0011
|Change
|-2.45%
|1.58%
|View full history
1 VND to ZMW stats
The performance of VND to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for VND to ZMW was -2.45.
The performance of VND to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for VND to ZMW was 1.58.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / ZMW
|1000 VND
|1.04819 ZMW
|2000 VND
|2.09638 ZMW
|5000 VND
|5.24095 ZMW
|10000 VND
|10.48190 ZMW
|20000 VND
|20.96380 ZMW
|50000 VND
|52.40950 ZMW
|100000 VND
|104.81900 ZMW
|200000 VND
|209.63800 ZMW
|500000 VND
|524.09500 ZMW
|1000000 VND
|1048.19000 ZMW
|2000000 VND
|2096.38000 ZMW
|5000000 VND
|5240.95000 ZMW
|Conversion rates ZMW / Vietnamese Dong
|1 ZMW
|954.02200 VND
|5 ZMW
|4770.11000 VND
|10 ZMW
|9540.22000 VND
|20 ZMW
|19080.44000 VND
|50 ZMW
|47701.10000 VND
|100 ZMW
|95402.20000 VND
|250 ZMW
|238505.50000 VND
|500 ZMW
|477011.00000 VND
|1000 ZMW
|954022.00000 VND
|2000 ZMW
|1908044.00000 VND
|5000 ZMW
|4770110.00000 VND
|10000 ZMW
|9540220.00000 VND