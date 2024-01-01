1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Zambian kwacha

Convert VND to ZMW at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ZK0.001048 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to ZMW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ZMW
1 VND to ZMWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00110.0011
Low0.00100.0010
Average0.00110.0011
Change-2.45%1.58%
View full history

1 VND to ZMW stats

The performance of VND to ZMW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0011 and a 30 day low of 0.0010. This means the 30 day average was 0.0011. The change for VND to ZMW was -2.45.

The performance of VND to ZMW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0011 and a 90 day low of 0.0010. This means the 90 day average was 0.0011. The change for VND to ZMW was 1.58.

Track market ratesView VND to ZMW chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,387.411.38633.796151.695
1 AUD0.66210.6120.874918.6740.91722.378100.445
1 EUR1.0821.63411.4281,501.321.49936.57164.14
1 SGD0.7581.1440.711,051.271.0525.608114.942

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / ZMW
1000 VND1.04819 ZMW
2000 VND2.09638 ZMW
5000 VND5.24095 ZMW
10000 VND10.48190 ZMW
20000 VND20.96380 ZMW
50000 VND52.40950 ZMW
100000 VND104.81900 ZMW
200000 VND209.63800 ZMW
500000 VND524.09500 ZMW
1000000 VND1,048.19000 ZMW
2000000 VND2,096.38000 ZMW
5000000 VND5,240.95000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Vietnamese Dong
1 ZMW954.02200 VND
5 ZMW4,770.11000 VND
10 ZMW9,540.22000 VND
20 ZMW19,080.44000 VND
50 ZMW47,701.10000 VND
100 ZMW95,402.20000 VND
250 ZMW238,505.50000 VND
500 ZMW477,011.00000 VND
1000 ZMW954,022.00000 VND
2000 ZMW1,908,044.00000 VND
5000 ZMW4,770,110.00000 VND
10000 ZMW9,540,220.00000 VND