1 million Vietnamese dongs to New Taiwan dollars
Convert VND to TWD at the real exchange rate
VND to TWD conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00126 TWD
0
|1 VND to TWD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Low
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Average
|0.0013
|0.0013
|Change
|-2.50%
|-2.59%
|View full history
1 VND to TWD stats
The performance of VND to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to TWD was -2.50.
The performance of VND to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to TWD was -2.59.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Taiwan Dollar
|1000 VND
|1.26295 TWD
|2000 VND
|2.52590 TWD
|5000 VND
|6.31475 TWD
|10000 VND
|12.62950 TWD
|20000 VND
|25.25900 TWD
|50000 VND
|63.14750 TWD
|100000 VND
|126.29500 TWD
|200000 VND
|252.59000 TWD
|500000 VND
|631.47500 TWD
|1000000 VND
|1,262.95000 TWD
|2000000 VND
|2,525.90000 TWD
|5000000 VND
|6,314.75000 TWD
|Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TWD
|791.79800 VND
|5 TWD
|3,958.99000 VND
|10 TWD
|7,917.98000 VND
|20 TWD
|15,835.96000 VND
|50 TWD
|39,589.90000 VND
|100 TWD
|79,179.80000 VND
|250 TWD
|197,949.50000 VND
|500 TWD
|395,899.00000 VND
|1000 TWD
|791,798.00000 VND
|2000 TWD
|1,583,596.00000 VND
|5000 TWD
|3,958,990.00000 VND
|10000 TWD
|7,917,980.00000 VND