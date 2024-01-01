1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to New Taiwan dollars

Convert VND to TWD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = NT$0.001263 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
VND to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TWD
1 VND to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00130.0013
Low0.00130.0013
Average0.00130.0013
Change-2.50%-2.59%
1 VND to TWD stats

The performance of VND to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.0013. This means the 30 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to TWD was -2.50.

The performance of VND to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0013 and a 90 day low of 0.0013. This means the 90 day average was 0.0013. The change for VND to TWD was -2.59.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Taiwan Dollar
1000 VND1.26295 TWD
2000 VND2.52590 TWD
5000 VND6.31475 TWD
10000 VND12.62950 TWD
20000 VND25.25900 TWD
50000 VND63.14750 TWD
100000 VND126.29500 TWD
200000 VND252.59000 TWD
500000 VND631.47500 TWD
1000000 VND1,262.95000 TWD
2000000 VND2,525.90000 TWD
5000000 VND6,314.75000 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 TWD791.79800 VND
5 TWD3,958.99000 VND
10 TWD7,917.98000 VND
20 TWD15,835.96000 VND
50 TWD39,589.90000 VND
100 TWD79,179.80000 VND
250 TWD197,949.50000 VND
500 TWD395,899.00000 VND
1000 TWD791,798.00000 VND
2000 TWD1,583,596.00000 VND
5000 TWD3,958,990.00000 VND
10000 TWD7,917,980.00000 VND