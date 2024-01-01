500,000 Vietnamese dongs to Tajikistani somonis
Convert VND to TJS at the real exchange rate
VND to TJS conversion chart
1 VND = 0.00042 TJS
0
|1 VND to TJS
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Low
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Average
|0.0004
|0.0004
|Change
|-3.20%
|-0.27%
|View full history
1 VND to TJS stats
The performance of VND to TJS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to TJS was -3.20.
The performance of VND to TJS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for VND to TJS was -0.27.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tajikistani Somoni
|1000 VND
|0.42035 TJS
|2000 VND
|0.84070 TJS
|5000 VND
|2.10174 TJS
|10000 VND
|4.20349 TJS
|20000 VND
|8.40698 TJS
|50000 VND
|21.01745 TJS
|100000 VND
|42.03490 TJS
|200000 VND
|84.06980 TJS
|500000 VND
|210.17450 TJS
|1000000 VND
|420.34900 TJS
|2000000 VND
|840.69800 TJS
|5000000 VND
|2,101.74500 TJS
|Conversion rates Tajikistani Somoni / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TJS
|2,378.97000 VND
|5 TJS
|11,894.85000 VND
|10 TJS
|23,789.70000 VND
|20 TJS
|47,579.40000 VND
|50 TJS
|118,948.50000 VND
|100 TJS
|237,897.00000 VND
|250 TJS
|594,742.50000 VND
|500 TJS
|1,189,485.00000 VND
|1000 TJS
|2,378,970.00000 VND
|2000 TJS
|4,757,940.00000 VND
|5000 TJS
|11,894,850.00000 VND
|10000 TJS
|23,789,700.00000 VND