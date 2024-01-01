20,000 Vietnamese dongs to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert VND to SLL at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = Le0.8926 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to SLL conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SLL
1 VND to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.93310.9331
Low0.89220.8888
Average0.91340.9093
Change-2.75%-0.10%
View full history

1 VND to SLL stats

The performance of VND to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9331 and a 30 day low of 0.8922. This means the 30 day average was 0.9134. The change for VND to SLL was -2.75.

The performance of VND to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9331 and a 90 day low of 0.8888. This means the 90 day average was 0.9093. The change for VND to SLL was -0.10.

Track market ratesView VND to SLL chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.510.9241.321,389.271.38533.819151.885
1 AUD0.66210.6120.875920.3220.91822.403100.616
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4291,503.331.49936.595164.35
1 SGD0.7571.1430.711,052.321.04925.616115.047

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Sierra Leonean Leone
1000 VND892.57200 SLL
2000 VND1,785.14400 SLL
5000 VND4,462.86000 SLL
10000 VND8,925.72000 SLL
20000 VND17,851.44000 SLL
50000 VND44,628.60000 SLL
100000 VND89,257.20000 SLL
200000 VND178,514.40000 SLL
500000 VND446,286.00000 SLL
1000000 VND892,572.00000 SLL
2000000 VND1,785,144.00000 SLL
5000000 VND4,462,860.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Vietnamese Dong
1 SLL1.12036 VND
5 SLL5.60180 VND
10 SLL11.20360 VND
20 SLL22.40720 VND
50 SLL56.01800 VND
100 SLL112.03600 VND
250 SLL280.09000 VND
500 SLL560.18000 VND
1000 SLL1,120.36000 VND
2000 SLL2,240.72000 VND
5000 SLL5,601.80000 VND
10000 SLL11,203.60000 VND