Vietnamese dong to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vietnamese dong to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 0.893 today, reflecting a 0.128% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vietnamese dong has remained relatively stable, with a -1.447% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vietnamese dong to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 0.921 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.891 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.551% increase in value.