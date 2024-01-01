1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to New Zealand dollars

Convert VND to NZD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = $0.00006564 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:19
VND to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NZD
1 VND to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.01%-2.10%
1 VND to NZD stats

The performance of VND to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to NZD was 1.01.

The performance of VND to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to NZD was -2.10.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5090.9241.321,386.071.38533.803151.88
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875918.7560.91822.406100.674
1 EUR1.0821.63311.4281,5001.49936.581164.36
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,050.251.0525.613115.082

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / New Zealand Dollar
1000 VND0.06564 NZD
2000 VND0.13128 NZD
5000 VND0.32821 NZD
10000 VND0.65642 NZD
20000 VND1.31285 NZD
50000 VND3.28212 NZD
100000 VND6.56423 NZD
200000 VND13.12846 NZD
500000 VND32.82115 NZD
1000000 VND65.64230 NZD
2000000 VND131.28460 NZD
5000000 VND328.21150 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 NZD15,234.10000 VND
5 NZD76,170.50000 VND
10 NZD152,341.00000 VND
20 NZD304,682.00000 VND
50 NZD761,705.00000 VND
100 NZD1,523,410.00000 VND
250 NZD3,808,525.00000 VND
500 NZD7,617,050.00000 VND
1000 NZD15,234,100.00000 VND
2000 NZD30,468,200.00000 VND
5000 NZD76,170,500.00000 VND
10000 NZD152,341,000.00000 VND