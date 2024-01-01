2,000 Vietnamese dongs to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert VND to MVR at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = MVR0.0005987 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:04
VND to MVR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MVR
1 VND to MVRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00060.0006
Low0.00060.0006
Average0.00060.0006
Change-4.42%-0.27%
1 VND to MVR stats

The performance of VND to MVR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0006 and a 30 day low of 0.0006. This means the 30 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to MVR was -4.42.

The performance of VND to MVR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0006 and a 90 day low of 0.0006. This means the 90 day average was 0.0006. The change for VND to MVR was -0.27.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1000 VND0.59874 MVR
2000 VND1.19748 MVR
5000 VND2.99370 MVR
10000 VND5.98740 MVR
20000 VND11.97480 MVR
50000 VND29.93700 MVR
100000 VND59.87400 MVR
200000 VND119.74800 MVR
500000 VND299.37000 MVR
1000000 VND598.74000 MVR
2000000 VND1,197.48000 MVR
5000000 VND2,993.70000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Vietnamese Dong
1 MVR1,670.17000 VND
5 MVR8,350.85000 VND
10 MVR16,701.70000 VND
20 MVR33,403.40000 VND
50 MVR83,508.50000 VND
100 MVR167,017.00000 VND
250 MVR417,542.50000 VND
500 MVR835,085.00000 VND
1000 MVR1,670,170.00000 VND
2000 MVR3,340,340.00000 VND
5000 MVR8,350,850.00000 VND
10000 MVR16,701,700.00000 VND