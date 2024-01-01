1 thousand Vietnamese dongs to Lebanese pounds

Convert VND to LBP at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ل.ل.3.524 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:45
VND to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 VND to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.64393.6475
Low3.52223.5222
Average3.59753.5955
Change-3.19%-0.29%
1 VND to LBP stats

The performance of VND to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6439 and a 30 day low of 3.5222. This means the 30 day average was 3.5975. The change for VND to LBP was -3.19.

The performance of VND to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6475 and a 90 day low of 3.5222. This means the 90 day average was 3.5955. The change for VND to LBP was -0.29.

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,383.671.38533.768151.795
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875917.7190.91922.396100.678
1 EUR1.0831.63211.4281,497.961.49936.557164.325
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,048.831.0525.596115.062

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Lebanese Pound
1000 VND3,524.32000 LBP
2000 VND7,048.64000 LBP
5000 VND17,621.60000 LBP
10000 VND35,243.20000 LBP
20000 VND70,486.40000 LBP
50000 VND176,216.00000 LBP
100000 VND352,432.00000 LBP
200000 VND704,864.00000 LBP
500000 VND1,762,160.00000 LBP
1000000 VND3,524,320.00000 LBP
2000000 VND7,048,640.00000 LBP
5000000 VND17,621,600.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Vietnamese Dong
1 LBP0.28374 VND
5 LBP1.41872 VND
10 LBP2.83743 VND
20 LBP5.67486 VND
50 LBP14.18715 VND
100 LBP28.37430 VND
250 LBP70.93575 VND
500 LBP141.87150 VND
1000 LBP283.74300 VND
2000 LBP567.48600 VND
5000 LBP1,418.71500 VND
10000 LBP2,837.43000 VND