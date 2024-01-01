Vietnamese dongs to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert VND to GYD at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = GY$0.008210 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:08
VND to GYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GYD
1 VND to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00850.0085
Low0.00820.0082
Average0.00840.0084
Change-3.38%-0.47%
1 VND to GYD stats

The performance of VND to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0085 and a 30 day low of 0.0082. This means the 30 day average was 0.0084. The change for VND to GYD was -3.38.

The performance of VND to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0085 and a 90 day low of 0.0082. This means the 90 day average was 0.0084. The change for VND to GYD was -0.47.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Guyanaese Dollar
1000 VND8.20953 GYD
2000 VND16.41906 GYD
5000 VND41.04765 GYD
10000 VND82.09530 GYD
20000 VND164.19060 GYD
50000 VND410.47650 GYD
100000 VND820.95300 GYD
200000 VND1,641.90600 GYD
500000 VND4,104.76500 GYD
1000000 VND8,209.53000 GYD
2000000 VND16,419.06000 GYD
5000000 VND41,047.65000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 GYD121.81000 VND
5 GYD609.05000 VND
10 GYD1,218.10000 VND
20 GYD2,436.20000 VND
50 GYD6,090.50000 VND
100 GYD12,181.00000 VND
250 GYD30,452.50000 VND
500 GYD60,905.00000 VND
1000 GYD121,810.00000 VND
2000 GYD243,620.00000 VND
5000 GYD609,050.00000 VND
10000 GYD1,218,100.00000 VND