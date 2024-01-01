Vietnamese dongs to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert VND to CRC at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = ₡0.02029 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:28
VND to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CRC
1 VND to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02120.0212
Low0.02030.0203
Average0.02080.0209
Change-3.36%-2.65%
1 VND to CRC stats

The performance of VND to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0212 and a 30 day low of 0.0203. This means the 30 day average was 0.0208. The change for VND to CRC was -3.36.

The performance of VND to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0212 and a 90 day low of 0.0203. This means the 90 day average was 0.0209. The change for VND to CRC was -2.65.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Costa Rican Colón
1000 VND20.28600 CRC
2000 VND40.57200 CRC
5000 VND101.43000 CRC
10000 VND202.86000 CRC
20000 VND405.72000 CRC
50000 VND1,014.30000 CRC
100000 VND2,028.60000 CRC
200000 VND4,057.20000 CRC
500000 VND10,143.00000 CRC
1000000 VND20,286.00000 CRC
2000000 VND40,572.00000 CRC
5000000 VND101,430.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Vietnamese Dong
1 CRC49.29500 VND
5 CRC246.47500 VND
10 CRC492.95000 VND
20 CRC985.90000 VND
50 CRC2,464.75000 VND
100 CRC4,929.50000 VND
250 CRC12,323.75000 VND
500 CRC24,647.50000 VND
1000 CRC49,295.00000 VND
2000 CRC98,590.00000 VND
5000 CRC246,475.00000 VND
10000 CRC492,950.00000 VND