Uzbekistan som to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Vanuatu vatus is currently 0.009 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.394% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 0.009 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 0.009 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.183% increase in value.