Vanuatu vatu to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Vanuatu vatu to Uzbekistan soms is currently 106.168 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Vanuatu vatu has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Vanuatu vatu to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 106.858 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 106.032 on 25-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.183% decrease in value.