Uzbekistan som to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 1.768 today, reflecting a -0.018% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.164% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 1.819 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 1.767 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.525% increase in value.