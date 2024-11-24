Uzbekistan som to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 17-11-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 20-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-11-2024, with a -1.238% decrease in value.