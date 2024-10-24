Uzbekistan som to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Laotian kips is currently 1.711 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.162% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 1.715 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 1.708 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.245% increase in value.