Uzbekistan som to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Japanese yen is currently 0.012 today, reflecting a -0.689% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.794% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 0.012 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.012 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-10-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.