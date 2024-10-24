Uzbekistan som to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 1.216 today, reflecting a -0.249% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a 0.360% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 1.220 on 24-10-2024 and a low of 1.205 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 22-10-2024, with a 0.403% increase in value.