Uzbekistan som to Guinean francs Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Uzbekistan som to Guinean francs history summary. This is the Uzbekistan som (UZS) to Guinean francs (GNF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of UZS and GNF historical data from 24-10-2019 to 24-10-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
UZS to GNF conversion chart
1 UZS = 0.67056 GNF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Uzbekistan som to Guinean francs exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Guinean francs is currently 0.671 today, reflecting a -0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.565% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.674 on 17-10-2024 and a low of 0.670 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.326% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Uzbekistan soms to Guinean francs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select UZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GNF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current UZS to GNF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.