Uzbekistan som to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.005 today, reflecting a -0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.039% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.005 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.005 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.604% decrease in value.