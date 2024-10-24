Uzbekistan som to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.110% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 23-10-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 21-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 0.217% increase in value.