Uzbekistan som to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Angolan kwanzas is currently 0.071 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -1.088% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 0.072 on 18-10-2024 and a low of 0.071 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.634% decrease in value.