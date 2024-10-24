Uruguayan peso to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 544.990 today, reflecting a 0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.929% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 562.510 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 544.794 on 23-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a 1.525% increase in value.