Uruguayan peso to Mongolian tugriks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Mongolian tugriks is currently 81.508 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.077% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Mongolian tugriks has fluctuated between a high of 82.012 on 22-10-2024 and a low of 80.909 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a 0.605% increase in value.