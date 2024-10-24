Uruguayan peso to Malagasy ariaries exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uruguayan peso to Malagasy ariaries is currently 110.085 today, reflecting a 0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uruguayan peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uruguayan peso to Malagasy ariaries has fluctuated between a high of 110.881 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 109.288 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-10-2024, with a -0.554% decrease in value.